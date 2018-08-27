Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post $184.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.20 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $175.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $707.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $723.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $853.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $792.10 million to $914.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell J. Krebs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $80,400. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 571,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 497,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

