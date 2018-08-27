Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.75 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post $184.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.20 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $175.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $707.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $723.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $853.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $792.10 million to $914.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell J. Krebs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $80,400. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 571,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 497,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply