City Financial Investment Co Ltd Reduces Holdings in GGP Inc (GGP)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd decreased its holdings in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,748 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in GGP were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the second quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the second quarter worth $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the first quarter worth $258,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of GGP by 45.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GGP alerts:

GGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GGP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of GGP stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91. GGP Inc has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.