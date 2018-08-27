City Financial Investment Co Ltd Invests $5.14 Million in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,080,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,940,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,779,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2,323.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 566,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHO opened at $35.04 on Monday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

