City Financial Investment Co Ltd Buys Shares of 150,000 GigPeak Inc (GIG)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigPeak Inc (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigPeak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GigPeak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigPeak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GigPeak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG opened at $3.07 on Monday. GigPeak Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

