City Financial Investment Co Ltd Acquires New Holdings in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 232,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000. RSP Permian accounts for about 0.5% of City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RSP Permian by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RSP Permian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RSP Permian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of RSP Permian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RSP Permian by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSPP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of RSPP opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. RSP Permian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

