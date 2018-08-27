Citigroup Lowers Coty (COTY) Price Target to $15.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.