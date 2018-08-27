CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 286.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 543,392 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,948,000 after purchasing an additional 366,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,796,000 after purchasing an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.34, a PEG ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $74,953.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $366,717.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $90,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,830,885. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

