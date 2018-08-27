CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd (QABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd (BMV:QABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd by 34.9% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd by 6,197.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd by 31.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QABA opened at $56.74 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Comm Bnk Indx Fnd has a twelve month low of $845.17 and a twelve month high of $1,062.00.

