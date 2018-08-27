CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Imperial Oil by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Imperial Oil by 91.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,709 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Imperial Oil by 397.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

IMO stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

