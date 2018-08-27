CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $148.06 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock worth $28,393,839. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

