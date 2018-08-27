Christopher J. Noyes Buys 20,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Christopher J. Noyes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LILA stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter worth about $17,425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter worth about $4,318,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter worth about $8,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LILA. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.