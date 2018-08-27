Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Huntsman by 383.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

