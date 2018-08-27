Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of CF opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,130. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

