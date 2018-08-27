Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger comprises 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 444,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 493.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 4,050.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 276,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $365.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $350.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.87.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,612.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,628. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.