Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 31.2% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $2,218,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,901,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $114.79 on Monday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $84.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.