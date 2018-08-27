Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $144.49 on Monday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

