Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,985 ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $304.00 on Monday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $168.15 and a 12 month high of $321.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

In other news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 343 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $99,795.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,481 shares of company stock worth $251,849,263. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

