Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,617,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock accounts for 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock worth $1,104,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 212,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 60,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,390,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,197 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

