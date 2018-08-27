Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CNTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $131,156.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

