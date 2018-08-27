Centennial Resource Development Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

