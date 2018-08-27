Cavium Inc (CAVM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavium were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cavium in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Cavium by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 279,825 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavium by 7,874.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 108,193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cavium by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavium by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

CAVM stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.94. Cavium Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.88 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Cavium Profile

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

