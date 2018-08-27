Cashaa (CAS) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Cashaa has a market cap of $9.68 million and $82,259.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00157855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,233,246 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

