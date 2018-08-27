Casa Systems (CASA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASA. Loop Capital raised Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Casa Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

CASA opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Casa Systems has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $42,491,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 898.8% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,428,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $15,563,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 2,712.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 611,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $8,329,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

