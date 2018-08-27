Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carnival by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

NYSE CCL opened at $61.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

