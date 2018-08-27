Carlisle Companies (CSL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media coverage about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carlisle Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.8213435180812 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $127.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 86.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.