Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 684,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Drexel Hamilton lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SAIC opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

