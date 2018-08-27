Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $12.91 Million Holdings in SAP SE (SAP)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. SAP’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

