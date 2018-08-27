Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 34,900 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.65.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,014,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $100.64 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.