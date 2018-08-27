Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 27,076 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 693,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,555,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $82.78 on Monday. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.