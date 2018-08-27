Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 83.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.38 on Monday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 28.26%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

