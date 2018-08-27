Canadian Solar (CSIQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ):

8/23/2018 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar caters to a geographically diverse customer base spread across both key markets and emerging markets. It has a strong pipeline of projects and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. Of late, the company has further expanded its global late-stage project pipeline into nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea, considering these as the markets where the next phase of industrial growth is expected. The company is also significantly boosting its footprint in the United States. However, the recent policy change in China is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, which have increased commitments to ship modules or are set to construct new projects in China. Also, the demand for the company’s solar module has been witnessed a slowdown in the second quarter. Furthermore, its shares underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

8/16/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar ended second quarter on a disappointing note, with both its top and bottom lines having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Year-over-year also results remained unimpressive. The company caters to a geographically diverse customer base spread across both key markets and emerging markets. It has a strong pipeline of projects and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. However, the recent policy change in China is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, which have increased commitments to ship modules or are set to construct new projects in China. Further, its shares underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

8/15/2018 – Canadian Solar was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar caters to a geographically diverse customer base spread across both key markets and emerging markets. Of late, the company has further expanded its global late-stage project pipeline into nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea. It has a strong pipeline of projects and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. However, the company is subject to stiff competition from the U.S. solar panel producers. This puts the company's top line at risk since it has to compete with a large number of competitors for a slice of the country's solar market. The solar industry is expected to continue experiencing market dislocation in the near term, which should directly impact Canadian Solar’s 2018 financial performance. Moreover, the current disparity between supply and demand has been hampering global panel ASPs. Further, its shares underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

8/3/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar is subject to stiff competition from the U.S. solar panel producers. This puts the company's top line at risk since it has to compete with a large number of competitors for a slice of the country's solar market. The solar industry is expected to continue experiencing market dislocation in the near term, which should directly impact Canadian Solar’s 2018 financial performance. Moreover, the current disparity between supply and demand has been hampering global panel ASPs. The company expects the panel price environment will remain challenging in 2018. Further, its shares underperformed its industry in the last one year. However, the company caters to a geographically diverse customer base spread across both key markets and emerging markets.”

7/10/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

