Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,806,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,030,000 after acquiring an additional 959,015 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,041,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,944,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,719,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,443,000 after purchasing an additional 828,272 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,329,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,514,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

TRP stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.