Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 313.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,092,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,325,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Malynda K. West sold 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $349,130.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,808 over the last three months. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUSA opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $84.00 target price on Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.