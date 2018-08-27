Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Insperity were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 20,204 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $2,263,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $210,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,163 shares of company stock worth $19,180,472 in the last three months. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Insperity stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

