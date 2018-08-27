Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.80 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,657 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.91.

PXD opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

