Canaccord Genuity Increases DexCom (DXCM) Price Target to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.64.

DXCM opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $144.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $1,418,914.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $621,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,856 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

