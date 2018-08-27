Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Hold

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

