Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Hold

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
