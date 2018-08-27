Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Position Cut by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,781,000 after purchasing an additional 231,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5,534.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 485,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,643 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

In related news, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,601 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $255,860.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,844 shares of company stock worth $2,389,564. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

