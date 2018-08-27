CAI International (CAI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.38. CAI International has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CAI International by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,403 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,447,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in CAI International by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 335,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,423 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

