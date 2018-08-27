Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 44,936 Shares of Vicor Corp (VICR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,936 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vicor worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $1,694,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $3,449,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $3,616,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $60.00 on Monday. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $731,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $69,858.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172 shares in the company, valued at $8,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $2,647,994 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

