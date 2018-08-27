Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 66.44% and a return on equity of 26.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

