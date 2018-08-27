Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 96.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 8.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 275.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,271,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,518,605.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.83.

RHT stock opened at $141.63 on Monday. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $104.51 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the open-source software company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

