Bunge (BG) Given Media Impact Score of 0.06

Headlines about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8083195791888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of BG opened at $64.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bunge will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

