Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $88.78 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

