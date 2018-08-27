Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,199 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,759,000 after buying an additional 94,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

