Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

