Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 83,272 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,272 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Roper Technologies worth $443,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,238,000 after buying an additional 135,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,026,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

ROP stock opened at $296.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $227.46 and a 1 year high of $312.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

