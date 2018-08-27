Brown Advisory Inc. Has $90.10 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of Albany International worth $90,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

In related news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $68,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIN opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.