Brown Advisory Inc. Has $274.01 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,758 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.71% of A. O. Smith worth $274,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,008,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 478,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,445,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $270,501.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,690 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

