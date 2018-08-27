Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

8/17/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Brookline Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

7/13/2018 – Brookline Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

6/30/2018 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $18.20 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $49,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

